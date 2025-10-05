Aneet Padda recalls Alia Bhatt gushing about Saiyaara for 10 mins on phone call: 'I used to practice all her monologues'

Bollywood filmmaker Mohit Suri returned to direction this year with Saiyaara, and the film took the box office by storm, giving rise to two new sensations, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. In her first solo interview, Aneet revealed how Alia Bhatt gushed about the film and recalled practising Alia’s monologues in front of the mirror. Aneet Padda recalls practising Alia Bhatt's monologues in front of the mirror.

Aneet Padda recalls special moment with Alia Bhatt after Saiyaara

Speaking to Cosmopolitan India, Aneet called Alia one of her idols and recalled a fangirl moment when the actor personally praised her film. Alia had already lauded Saiyaara and its cast on social media. However, Aneet revealed that Alia “gushed” about the film for nearly ten minutes during a phone call with her.

Explaining why the moment was so special, Aneet said, “I would talk to myself in the bathroom mirror (when I was young) and practise all of Bhatt’s monologues, thinking, ‘How can I do it?’ and then, ‘How can I do it my way?’”

What Alia Bhatt said about Saiyaara on social media

Praising Ahaan and Aneet’s performances in Saiyaara, Alia wrote, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born ✨✨✨✨ @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.) I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again.”

She also praised Mohit Suri, writing, “To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way. To the entire team, to @yrf — congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it.”

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is a romantic drama that tells the story of a struggling musician who falls in love with a poet and budding journalist. However, a heartbreaking revelation drives them apart. The film follows their journey as they find their way back to each other.

While Aneet had previously appeared in Bad Girls Don’t Cry and Salaam Venky, the film marked Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut. Their performances and the film’s emotional storyline resonated deeply with audiences, making it the highest-grossing romantic drama in Indian cinema, with worldwide collections of ₹569.75 crore.