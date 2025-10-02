Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Aneet Padda reviews Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound: ‘I walked out heavy-eyed’

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 12:57 pm IST

Aneet Padda recently watched Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, and took to Instagram Stories to laud the makers.

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda has admitted that she is still deeply affected by the experience of watching Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. She confessed that the film touched her so much that it brought her to tears and lingered in her mind long after she stepped out of the theatre.

Aneet Padda gave a huge shoutout to Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan.
Aneet gets emotional

Aneet recently watched Homebound and was impressed by Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa’s performances. She took to Instagram Stories to laud the makers by penning an emotional note.

Giving a huge shoutout to director Neeraj Ghaywan, Aneet wrote, “@neeraj ghaywan only you could have held this story the way you did. With such patience, such empathy, such rare care. The way you listen, the way you see, it’s what makes this film breathe long after it’s over.”

The actor continued, “And @vishaljethwa06, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor — you carried that vision with so much honesty and courage. Fearless and delicate all at once. You gave everything, and in return gave us back a piece of ourselves. @karanjohar I walked out heavy-eyed, but lighter in soul. Thank you for giving us this."

Aneet's Insta Story.
Aneet's Insta Story.

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category. Homebound is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It pans the camera to the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their names. Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film, which is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Aneet’s next move

After the success of her film Saiyaara, Aneet has become an overnight sensation, which has led to curiosity about her next project. Several rumours suggest that she has opted for a courtroom drama titled Nyaya. However, she is yet to officially announce her next project.

Follow Us On