Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr rushes to his arms after he completes 16 days of isolation, watch video

Actor Angad Bedi has tested negative for the coronavirus and he shared a video of his daughter Mehr meeting him after 16 days of isolation. His wife Neha Dhupia also shared a post as her husband recovered from the virus.

The video opens with Neha calling out to Mehr, "Come on Mehr, Papa!" The three-year-old then rushes into his arms. He also offers an ice cream to her. The video ends with Neha posing with Angad and Mehr.

He wrote on Instagram, "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home . Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR."

Neha was among the first ones to comment. "We missed u like crazy ... every day every minute every second," she wrote. Aparshakti Khurana and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, "Had no clue hope u all doing well! So glad you are back with family."





Neha also posted a picture of them posing together, and wrote, "Reunited with papa love ... this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. @angadbedi welcome back to us ... home is where the heart is .. in your arms @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi."

Saba Ali Khan commented, "Bless you guys ! Stay safe ...lots of love." Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra also wrote, "So happy for you.." Sophie Choudry and Ankit Tewari showered the post with heart emojis.

Angad and Neha got married in 2018 and often share pictures of their married life on social media. After she welcomed her daughter Mehr the same year, Neha has also been actively raising awareness for pregnant women and new mothers.

