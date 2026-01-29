Angry Bhumi Pednekar reacts to 6-year-old being gang-raped by three minors in Delhi: ‘Wake up India’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is deeply disturbed by reports of a six-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in Delhi. Calling the perpetrators monsters, the actor expressed her anger by saying that the society is failing because people still think that they can get away with sexual violence. Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken to see under age boys go through with something so heinous.

Bhumi reacts On Wednesday, Bhumi took to Instagram Stories to repost a screenshot of an article on the case, and express her outrage. A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on January 18, police said. Two of the accused have been apprehended, while the third boy and his family are missing, officials said.

“What is going on… We clearly are failing cause we haven't, till now been unable to instill fear into these monsters who think the can get away with sexual violence,” Bhumi wrote.

Bhumi went on to point out how the issue of street dogs is being labelled as a “threat”, and is often sensationalised, leading to many people punishing the voiceless. She stressed that a harsher reality is that a six-year-old is not safe in the country.

The actor continued, “Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat.”

“What about the fact, that a 6 year old isn't safe on our streets and actually no child is, cause in this case the perpetrators are also the victims. Wake up India,” she added.