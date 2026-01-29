Angry Bhumi Pednekar reacts to 6-year-old being gang-raped by three minors in Delhi: ‘Wake up India’
Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to repost screenshot of an article around six-year-old gang-raped by three boys, aged 10-14, in Delhi, and express her outrage.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is deeply disturbed by reports of a six-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in Delhi. Calling the perpetrators monsters, the actor expressed her anger by saying that the society is failing because people still think that they can get away with sexual violence.
Bhumi reacts
On Wednesday, Bhumi took to Instagram Stories to repost a screenshot of an article on the case, and express her outrage. A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on January 18, police said. Two of the accused have been apprehended, while the third boy and his family are missing, officials said.
“What is going on… We clearly are failing cause we haven't, till now been unable to instill fear into these monsters who think the can get away with sexual violence,” Bhumi wrote.
Bhumi went on to point out how the issue of street dogs is being labelled as a “threat”, and is often sensationalised, leading to many people punishing the voiceless. She stressed that a harsher reality is that a six-year-old is not safe in the country.
The actor continued, “Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat.”
“What about the fact, that a 6 year old isn't safe on our streets and actually no child is, cause in this case the perpetrators are also the victims. Wake up India,” she added.
What do we know about the rape case
Deputy commissioner of police (North East) Ashish Mishra confirmed the incident and said that legal action has been initiated, but refrained from sharing further details.
According to the girl’s mother, the incident occurred around 7pm on January 18. The child returned home bleeding heavily and initially claimed she had fallen. According to the family, the girl had stepped out with her father shortly before the attack. He had dropped her at the entrance of their lane after buying her candy. “The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged,” the mother told HT.
Police have transferred the case to Bhajanpura Police Station, in the area which the incident took place. The case has stirred outrage across India.
