Animal movie release and review live updates: ‘Guaranteed to be Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener’

Animal movie release and review live updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's revenge drama is finally releasing in theatres on December 1. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in lead roles in Animal. Anil Kapoor and Ranbir play father and son who have always had a very difficult relationship with each other. But, despite the toxicity, Ranbir's character is conditioned into believing that his father is the ‘best father’ in the world.

Animal movie release and review live updates: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Earlier, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. As Animal gears up for release, it will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. From movie reviews, first reaction and box office collections, keep reading.