Animal movie release and review live updates: ‘Guaranteed to be Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener’
- Animal movie release and review live updates: Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.
Animal movie release and review live updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's revenge drama is finally releasing in theatres on December 1. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in lead roles in Animal. Anil Kapoor and Ranbir play father and son who have always had a very difficult relationship with each other. But, despite the toxicity, Ranbir's character is conditioned into believing that his father is the ‘best father’ in the world.
Earlier, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. As Animal gears up for release, it will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. From movie reviews, first reaction and box office collections, keep reading.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:55 AM
Animal's Twitter reviews are coming in
Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal hit the screens on December 1. It is already garnering rave reviews from fans. One tweeted, "I’ve never seen a film like this from India. And you can’t compare this film with any Indian film ever."
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:47 AM
Fans wait in long queues to watch Animal
Animal fever brought fans to an Andhra Pradesh theatre at 6am to catch the Ranbir Kapoor film's first day first show. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame; the filmmaker has a huge following in the Telugu states.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:40 AM
‘It’s Animal mania all across’
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, "Animal starts on a FANTABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener."
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:35 AM
Ranbir Kapoor on his Animal role
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his fierce role in the film reminded him of his late father Rishi Kapoor. "He was a passionate and aggressive man," Ranbir said about the actor. Read full story here
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:23 AM
Box office clash with Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal has shared his views on the box office clash that his film Sam Bahadur is set to have with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. “It will be the audiences' day more than our day,” he had recently said. Read full story here
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:13 AM
Alia Bhatt and family at Animal screening
At Animal screening on Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt wore a customised T-shirt with a photo of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal look. Alia was joined by sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-actor Soni Razdan as well as Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor at the screening.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 08:01 AM
Animal BO prediction
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has made impressive start with the advance booking and trade experts believe it will collect ₹50 crore over the weekend in India alone. Read full story here