Anshula Kapoor felt like an outcast at school when dad Boney Kapoor married Sridevi: ‘People didn’t want their kids to…’

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor separated from his first wife Mona Shourie to marry actor Sridevi. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Boney's daughter Anshula Kapoor opened up about the impact of her parents' separation and her father marrying Sridevi. She recalled how she was shunned in school and called it a confusing time. Anshula Kapoor on life after Boney Kapoor's marriage to Sridevi.

Anshula Kapoor o difficult time in school after parents separation

Anshula recalled how she could feel like an outcast in school after her parents' separation and said, "I was in the first standard. There were families who didn’t want to associate with what was happening in our lives. They didn’t want their children to come into our house and be part of any friction. In the 90s, you went to some child’s house after school, right?"

She further talked about Boney marrying Sridevi and said, "I remember that there was a drastic shift in the way that my classmates were behaving towards me, and the way that their families were behaving towards me. It was a very emotional and a very confusing time to be in school. Because of the partner that my father chose, unfortunately or fortunately, it became a lot more public, because they were both public figures."

Anshula went on to explain how separations were uncommon in the 90s and that it took some time for people to understand that there was nothing inherently wrong with anyone’s character.

Boney Kapoor's marriages

Boney was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. The couple had two children, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage ended when Boney fell in love with iconic actor Sridevi. He later married Sridevi in 1996, and the couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. His relationship with Sridevi attracted considerable media attention, particularly due to the overlap with his first marriage. Despite initial controversies, Boney and Sridevi remained together until her untimely death in 2018.

