Anupam Kher says Shah Rukh Khan is truly the ‘last superstar’, recalls his statement: ‘He was right’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about the warmth and camaraderie of earlier days in Bollywood, recalling a cherished moment with Shah Rukh Khan where the actor claimed that he was the last superstar. Anupam Kher says he agrees with Shah Rukh Khan when he said that he is the last superstar.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam — currently promoting his upcoming film Tanvi The Great — spoke about how the film industry once thrived on genuine relationships, long before vanity vans and mobile phones became common.

Anupam agrees SRK is the last superstar

Recalling a notable episode from his talk show, Anupam shared, "Humare rishte bane hai. Na humare pass vanity van hoti thi, na mobile, humare pass rishte hote thee (Our relationships were built genuinely. We didn’t have vanity vans or mobile phones. What we had were real bonds). Mere show pe Shah Rukh Khan ne bola tha 'I am the last superstar', and I think what he said was right. (Shah Rukh Khan had once said on my show, ‘I am the last superstar,’ and I believe he was absolutely right)."

Anupam went on to praise the lasting stardom of icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. “Their stardom is timeless. Mr. Bachchan, especially, is a shining example of someone who faced tough times and rose again, like a true giant,” he said.

About Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher is currently busy promoting his upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great. The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen.

The film also boasts the creative talents of two Oscar winners: music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. Keiko Nakahara, from Japan, handles the cinematography. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, Tanvi The Great will be released in cinemas worldwide on 18 July.