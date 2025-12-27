Anupam Kher calls Dhurandhar's success 'slap on the faces' of those labelling it propaganda: ‘Don’t make us feel small’

Actor Anupam Kher is celebrating the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. Reacting to the film’s reception, Anupam said its success is a slap in the face of those who tried to label the spy thriller as a propaganda vehicle. Anupam Kher said the success of Dhurandhar fills him with immense pride.

He said a certain section of people tried to brand his film The Accidental Prime Minister as propaganda and were successful in doing so.

Anupam gives shout out to Aditya Dhar

On Saturday, Anupam took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to post a video message to congratulate Aditya on the success of Dhurandhar, and praising how he used his conviction to silence the film’s critics.

“I don’t have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don’t know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. And I have felt peace and pride. I have felt pride. His great success,” he said in Hindi.

Anupam mentioned that he doesn’t want to talk about the technicalities of the film, or how the industry will benefit from the film’s success but put spotlight on films which turn out to be landmarks in the book of cinema. He mentioned that his films such as Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lamhe, Wednesday and Khosla Ka Ghosla were also pathbreaking.

He said, “For example, Godfather was a landmark film. Sholay was a landmark film. Mughal-e-Azam was a landmark film… And the films I have not mentioned is just because they are not coming to my mind. I am not making this video as a historian. I am making it as a cinema-goer…. Such films give a new perspective to cine-goers.”

Anupam went on to praise director Aditya Dhar for relying on his conviction instead of any pattern or formula while making the film.

“I like Aditya Dhar. Not only because he is a Kashmiri, or that he comes from a family of people who were persecuted, or with his work, or how he has shown what success is all about, for his courage. But as a filmmaker because he has not followed any pattern or formula. No formula. Just conviction."

Anupam on people calling Dhurandhar as propaganda

Talking about a section of people who termed the film as a ‘propaganda’, Anupam shared, “There was a clique of people who were behind proving propaganda to the film. This is the same clique who tried to prove propaganda in my film The Accidental Prime Minister, and they were successful in doing that. The same people tried to prove propaganda in The Kashmir Files, and they were succeeded by 30%. That’s because they started a debate. Dhurandhar is a big slap on such people’s faces.”

“The film has slapped them, saying ‘Don’t teach us what propaganda is. You are not going to decide what is a propaganda film’. Don’t make us feel small: This is what the audience is saying to people like that,” he added.

He stressed how some people want “to make art look small for selfish purposes”, and feels proud that the “art turns around and slaps you” saying “you can’t make me look small."

“I am so proud and happy about the success of the film, and about the film shutting down so many people’s thought processes.They tried a lot… What an amazing journey you had. And in fact, this year belongs to you, my friend. Not only because of Dhurandhar, but Yami’s films too from Article 370 to Haqq,” he added.

Aditya was touched by Anupam’s post, and shared that he is overwhelmed with emotions. Responding to Anupam’s message in the comment section, Aditya wrote, “Wow. This truly means so much, sir. Such pure emotion and generosity in your words… And to be mentioned in the same breath as those films is an honour I do not take lightly at all."

“The line you said “Don’t make us feel small, that is what the audience is saying,” holds so true in today’s time. It has always been my intention as a film maker. Words like these push me to do better. I hope to keep making films that are honest, fearless and hopefully stand the test of time. Truly overwhelmed right now,” he added.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has emerged as the #1 film of 2025. The spy action thriller released on December 5, and went on to enter the ₹1000 crore club within 21 days of its release. The film tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026.