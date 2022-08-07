Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher meets Rajinikanth at Rashtrapati Bhawan, says 'there is no one like my friend'. See pics

Anupam Kher meets Rajinikanth at Rashtrapati Bhawan, says 'there is no one like my friend'. See pics

Published on Aug 07, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Anupam Kher met Rajinikanth on Sunday. The two met at Rashtrapati Bhawan after attending the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Anupam Kher shares photos with actor Rajinikanth. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a few photos on Instagram. The photos that he shared were from Rashtrapati Bhavan and also featured actor Rajinikanth with him. Sharing the photo, Anupam called Rajinikanth his ‘friend’. Also Read: SS Rajamouli hosts Anupam Kher at his house in Hyderabad, actor praises his simplicity: 'So much to learn from you'

Posting the photos, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "There is no one like my friend @rajinikanth, neither there will be nor there was ever. Jai Ho. #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav." In the photos, Rajinikanth and Anupam are seen smiling as they posed for the photos.

The two met at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event which took place at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The event officially began on March 12, 2021, 75 weeks prior to 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Anupam had recently shared pictures with filmmaker SS Rajamouli as well. Anupam visited Rajamouli's home in Hyderabad and shared pictures and videos from their meet on Instagram. He captioned it, “Dearest #RamaJi and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick.”

Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's hit film The Kashmir Files. Anupam will be seen next as the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's film, Emergency. The upcoming political drama is written and directed by Kangana, who essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

Last month, Anupam shared his first look from Emergency on Twitter and wrote, “Happy and proud to essay the role of the man, who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut-starrer and directorial next #Emergency.”

