Anupam Kher praises Payal Kapadia, Anasuya Sengupta; says 'unknown' Indians are getting 'highest honours' at Cannes now

‘Look at what happened at Cannes’

With All We Imagine As Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2024, Anupam also talked about recent films such as Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Chamkila, that received praise for their storytelling and performances. Anupam said, “Content is very important nowadays. It always was, but now the audience is different. Look at what happened at Cannes – we have two unknown people (filmmaker Payal Kapadia and actor Anasuya Sengupta) getting the highest honours. It’s phenomenal."

Speaking about Nancy Tyagi, the actor added, "A Delhi girl walked on the red carpet stitching her own dress. The world is open to creativity – it always was, but now India is open to creativity. What doesn’t touch heart doesn’t make an impact. You cannot dwarf the audience by making them feel smaller. They’re open to malls, they’re open to modern India, and big cinema – they are used to everything. You can’t now say, ‘Dekho hum apko Switzerland leke jaa rahe hai.’ Unke liye koi bahut badi baat nahi hai. Par content agar achha hua toh choti film bhi chalegi aur badi bhi (It's not a big thing to say 'Look, we are taking you to Switzerland'. If a small film is good, even it can work). I think, it’s the end of fakeness.”

From left: Divya Prabha, Payal Kapadia, Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti after winning the Grand Prix for ‘All We Imagine as Light’ in Cannes on Saturday. (AFP)

Indians who wowed at Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia was honoured at the closing ceremony of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with Grand Prix, the second highest prize of the festival, for All We Imagine As Light. The moment was historic for Indian cinema. A day before the closing ceremony, the Un Certain Regard section awards were also announced.

Two Indian films were in contention – Sandhya Suri's cop drama Santosh starring Shahana Goswami, and Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless. It was lead actor Anasuya Sengupta of The Shameless, who scripted history, becoming the first Indian actor to clinch an acting award. She was chosen as the Best Actress by the jury.

Moreover, Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know, a Kannada short film directed by FTII student Chidananda S Naik, was declared the winner of the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film.

Moreover, Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi's red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival 2024 made headlines and even impressed actor Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her sartorial choices and many memorable Cannes red carpet appearances over the years. Recently, Sonam re-shared Nancy's Instagram Reel, showcasing her elegant saree look.

Picking her self-made outfit over Aishwarya Rai and Kiara Advani's Cannes 2024 looks, Sonam complimented Nancy by saying, “Best outfit in Cannes.” She further requested Nancy to design an outfit for her, saying, "Make me something @nancytyagi__."