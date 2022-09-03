Anupamaa written update September 3: Rakhi Dave finally reveals the truth about Paritosh, Anupamaa is shocked

The latest episode of Anupamaa is going to be a shocker for the entire Shah family when the truth behind Toshu’s absence is revealed. Elsewhere, Barkha will try to take advantage of Anupamaa’s absence. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: After Paras Kalnawat, co-star Alma Hussein exits Anupamaa

Anupamaa feels worried

Anupamaa is still quite perplexed by Rakhi’s behaviour. She wonders what has happened that even Rakhi is not able to speak out loud. Hasmukh convinces her to not bother about it much and focus on Anuj and little Anu for a while. Anupamaa feels overwhelmed as this new role has added to the existing responsibilities she already has.

Back at home, Anuj and little Anu patch up and are having dinner together. They update Anupamaa about their day and before Anuj could add to their general conversation, Toshu comes in and Anupamaa cuts the phone abruptly. Barkha sees this as an opportunity to come closer to Anuj. She tells Anuj that she can take care of Anu as Anupamaa will now be busy with Kinjal’s baby and he himself has not fully recovered. Anuj shrugs her off but continues to feel worried about how he will manage to take care of Anu and himself without Anupamaa. Keep reading HT highlights to find out more about this.

Rakhi confronts Toshu

Back in the hospital, the Shahs decide to leave as the visiting hours get over. Rakhi Dave strictly prevents Toshu from staying back and decides to stay herself to take care of Kinjal. Toshu anyways stays a little longer to spend more time with the baby. The Shahs leave and Anupamaa also leaves subsequently, but she realises that she has forgotten her cell phone. She instantly returns to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave catches Toshu alone and confronts him about his whereabouts. She reveals that she saw him in a hotel room in Rajkot with another woman. Shockingly, she also adds that it was not just one incident but she is aware of multiple such instances when Toshu was meeting this other woman in Rajkot. Toshu tries to defend himself that he was in Mumbai for work purposes but Rakhi comes prepared with proof and catches his lies. Eventually, Toshu has to accept that he was with this other woman but calls it just a “fling”. Rakhi is left in utter disgrace by Toshu’s actions and words. At the same time, she is now more worried for her own daughter and decides to remain adamant about taking Kinjal back to her home. Anupamaa reaches back into the hospital and catches this astounding confrontation between Rakhi and Toshu but just about misses to hear the details. Rakhi ends by saying she is giving Toshu one last chance to be a good father and a good husband to her daughter.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Anupamaa asking Toshu the truth and the latter is left ashamed. Will Anupamaa forgive Toshu after finding out the reality? Will she give him another chance like Rakhi Dave? Stay tuned to find all the answers.

