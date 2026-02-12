Anuradha Paudwal defends AR Rahman in communal remark controversy: 'He is a saintly person'

As controversy continues to swirl around AR Rahman’s recent remarks about his reduced work in the Hindi film industry, veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has stepped forward to defend the composer. Reacting to the debate that followed his interview, where his comments were interpreted by some as having a communal undertone, Anuradha dismissed the criticism and described Rahman as a deeply spiritual and dignified artist. She said his music itself reflects his character and stature. Anuradha Paudwal defends AR Rahman amid controversy over his remarks about reduced work in Bollywood.

Anuradha Paudwal defends AR Rahman Speaking to ANI, Anuradha clarified that while she has never interacted with Rahman personally, her opinion of him has been shaped by decades of listening to and observing his work. “From what I know of AR Rahman is through his music. I have never met him personally, but his music tells that he is a very saintly person,” she said.

Addressing the larger issue of the controversy, Anuradha suggested that media interviews often push artists toward sensational responses. Drawing on her long career in the music industry, she said interviewers frequently frame questions to provoke specific reactions.

“I have been in the industry, and I have seen that when any artist, not only AR Rahman, sits for an interview, the interviewer usually likes to frame questions in such a way to incite their desired response. The media, the channels, they don’t like straight interviews because they want something else. AR Rahman has given us the greatest of numbers, and he is beyond all this. He has achieved so much. He is not at that stage where anybody can influence his career. That’s what I feel as a senior artist. He has done wonders with his songs. There is no meaning in it,” she added.

About AR Rahman's controversy In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman was asked whether he had ever experienced prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. Responding to the question, Rahman said he had not personally felt any discrimination, adding that if it existed, it may have been “concealed by God.” However, he noted that over the past eight years, he has sensed a shift within the industry.

“The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face,” he said.

Rahman also took aim at the film Chhaava, suggesting that it appeared to be capitalising on divisive themes, a remark that further fueled debate around his comments. His comments triggered mixed reactions from Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, Prakash Raj, Subhash Ghai, and Shobhaa De, who weighed in.