Anurag Kashyap says he started crying at Dev D premiere after Vikramaditya Motwane said the film could have been better

Many consider Dev D to be one of the best works of director Anurag Kashyap. A modern-day adaptation of the novel Devdas, it starred Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag revealed that his close friend in the industry, Vikramaditya Motwane did not like the film and his brutal review made him cry on the premiere day. Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap have been close friends in the industry for years.

What Anurag said

Anurag shared the story of the premiere day of the film. He said, "I wept like a child. Dev D’s premiere was happening, and the first review came out, and it got the film five stars. We had disagreed a lot on Dev D because he had only done the first draft. I changed his draft, and he hated the ending. I read the first review and excitedly called him to tell him about it. He said, ‘Shove those five stars up your a**; the film could have been better.’ And I started crying, howling at the premiere. Everyone was like, ‘What happened to you?’”

On how Gangs of Wasseypur was made

Anurag also credited Vikramaditya for shaping Gangs of Wasseypur. He added, “Wasseypur would not have been Wasseypur if it wasn't for him. I was struggling with the 7-hour film. When you are making a film, it's your baby, and you don't want to throw the baby out. I won't let anyone touch it. But I know if Vikram comes in, he will do something, and we will start fighting. I was going to Brazil, and told him that you do whatever you want to do with the film. I came back and it was a four-hour film! I was so pissed off!” He then added that after a lot of editing, the film turned out what it was meant to be.

Vikramaditya and Anurag collaborated together for Sacred Games. Vikramaditya's last offering was the acclaimed Netflix show Black Warrant, while Anurag was last seen as an actor in Rifle Club.