Anusha Dandekar reunites with ‘first father-in-law’ Amitabh Bachchan at Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday celebration

Actor Anusha Dandekar recently met with Amitabh Bachchan and that meeting made her extremely nostalgic as it reminded her of her time spent with the megastar on the sets of the film Virrudh... Family Comes First. Taking to Instagram, Anusha shared a picture with Big B and wrote, "My First Father In Law ever ... lucky me #viruddh reunion." (Also Read – Amitabh Bahchan is shocked to learn his lookalike fooled fans, caused traffic jam: 'Hamare naam se kya kya ho raha hai') Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Dandekar reunite.

Even fans got nostalgic and recalled their film Virrudh. "A fine and very poignant film. Both you and the Big B did very well. Sadly the film was washed away with the July 26th rains," a social media user commented. "This movie was ahead of the time. Abhi release hue hoti to you could have won Filmfare," another netizen commented.

Last year, the film completed 19 years in July. Remembering working in the movie, Anusha penned a note, expressing gratitude to the team of Virrudh. "My first wedding, what a turn out! 19 years of Virrudh... what a beautiful film this was for so many, especially me. Have you watched it? Thank you @maheshmanjrekar I have such special films because of you.I also get to say I worked with the greatest," she had posted.

Virrudh was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar in 2005. The film also starred Sharmila Tagore, John Abraham and Sanjay Dutt.