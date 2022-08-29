Anushka Sharma ditches dark makeup in fresh BTS clips from Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. Watch

Anushka Sharma shared a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming film Chakda Xpress on Monday. The film, which sees Anushka essay the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, will release on Netflix later this year. The BTS video gave a better look at Anushka’s transformation into Jhulan and also saw her finally ditch the dark makeup she had on in the film’s announcement, which got her some criticism too. Also read: Anushka Sharma’s Bengali accent, dusky complexion in Chakda Xpress make Twitter ‘cringe’

On Monday evening, Anushka shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Here's a glimpse into the Chakda 'Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy.” The video montage shows shots of the script and Anushka’s kit bag before giving a look at Anushka as Jhulan Goswami in the Indian jersey on the sets. Director Prosit Roy then talks about how the film is about Jhulan’s journey from “small town Chakda all the way to the World Cup finals”. The video shows clips of Anushka bowling as Jhulan and a shot of her and the other ‘cricketers’ in Indian team blazers at an official event.

The video then shows a few intense clips of Anushka’s Jhulan dealing with injury and pain and shots of her introspecting in the dressing room. Fans were more impressed with this footage than the previous ones, it seems, with many leaving positive feedback for the video. “Anushka as Jhoolan is the most accurate and believe biopic casting ever. I mean for starters look at her height certainly matches Jhoolan's,” wrote one fan. Others were more critical saying they were unsure about the movie now. However, many did point out that Anushka looked better now, minus the dark makeup that was seen on her face in the film’s teaser released in February.

The teaser-cum-announcement had Anushka leading the team onto the field and many fans found her Bengali accent and dark makeup off-putting. A viewer had commented on the teaser, “We still have to get a popular actor of Bollywood, put on layer of dusky makeup and still not look the part, not even the accent.”

Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Films, the film releases on Netflix later this year. Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero. Since then, she's produced Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

