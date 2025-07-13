Anushka Sharma fans react to video of Virat Kohli's gesture when asked about her, kids at event: ‘Such a cutie patootie’

Internet is yet again smitten by cricketer Virat Kohli's gesture for wife-actor Anushka Sharma. A person taking to X (formerly Twitter), shared a video of Virat at an event chatting with friends. Anushka didn't accompany him to the event. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017.

Virat Kohli's sweet gesture about Anushka Sharma wins internet's hearts

In the video, Virat waved, smiled at a person and asked, "How are you doing?" The person asked about Anushka. Virat then gestured "sleeping" and "babies" at the person. He then gave a big smile, nodded and flashed the thumbs up sign.

The words in the video read, "Such a gentleman, I asked where is Anushka and he said at home with a baby (red heart emoji) (sic)." Virat and Anushka have two kids--daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

Internet reacts to Virat's video

Reacting to the clip, a person said, "When a friend asked about Anushka Sharma & the kids, Virat Kohli gave a reply that fans are calling 'dad goals'." A fan said, "Virat wins fans' hearts every time. He is such a cutie patootie." A comment read, "The humble smile. The proud eyes."

"That was pure love and warmth! Virat’s smile, the way he spoke about Anushka and the kids — you can feel the happiness. Truly the cutest video of the day!" a tweet read. "The way Virat Kohli smiled and replied when his friend asked about Anushka Sharma & the kids. Husband goals, dad goals, gentleman goals," said another person.

Virat and Anushka were recently in London

A few days ago, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the centre court of Wimbledon. The couple was there to witness Novak Djokovic's thrilling round of 16 win against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. Virat and Anushka were seen sitting in the stands alongside other spectators. While he wore a brown blazer for the outing, Anushka looked elegant and classy in a white blazer.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to Akaay.

About Anushka's next film

Fans will see Anushka in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix India. The final release date of the film is still awaited. She was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.