Anushka Sharma is finally spotted in India after months, seen with Virat Kohli at airport: Watch

It's been months since we last spotted Anushka Sharma in India but Saturday was her fans' lucky day. The actor was seen at a private airport in Mumbai, flanked by security and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at a private airport.

Anushka wore a black shirt and grey trench coat with dark sunglasses and her hair straight and loose. She followed Virat's footsteps as they quickly left the airport and got into their car. While Virat waved to the screaming paparazzi, Anushka did not indulge in any warm gestures.

Anushka and Virat's reason for visit is not known. It doesn't seem like their kids Vamika and Akaay are with them so it will likely be a short trip.

When was Anushka seen last?

The last time Anushka was spotted was in London in August, when she took her kids for a stroll. The couple has reportedly shifted base to London permanently but neither has commented on the same.

In July, Anushka and Virat attended the Wimbledon finals, the Men's Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia's Alex de Minaur.

In June, Anushka accompanied Virat Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their maiden IPL title win in 18 years. Unfortunately, a stampede broke outside the stadium, resulting in the death of 11 people.

Anushka took to Instagram to break her silence about the tragedy and give fans a glimpse into her emotional state. Anushka revealed that the tragedy has left her heartbroken.

The actor, who is married to RCB star Virat Kohli, posted the team’s official statement on Instagram and added a string of heartbroken emojis in response to the tragedy.

The formal note by RCB read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."