Anushka Sharma punctures Virat Kohli’s plans to solve a problem at home, leaves him upset. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come together on screen again with a new television commercial. The two have earlier featured in quite a few ads. The new ad shows Anushka looking around the house for her hair clip to tie her loose hair. And she finds it with Virat who used the clutcher to plug several loose wires hanging around their television set, only to take it away and make all his hard work go in vain. Also read: 'The moment Anushka Sharma returned, Virat Kohli became a nice boy,' former teammate recounts hilarious incident

Anushka shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “For some reason, Virat decided to overestimate the power of a common clip. Thankfully @livspace interiors are not just stunning but smart too. #LoveTheWayYouLiv #homeinteriors.”

While Anushka sports shoulder-length hair and is seen in a biege jumpsuit, Virat is seen as a Sikh man with a turban in the new commercial. A fan reacted to the video, “You both,” along with a laughing emoji and a heart emoticon. Another commented, “Love the way you clip off. ” One more reacted with, “Awwww.” “How cute you guys are,” read yet another comment.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 and are now parents to one-year-old daughter, Vamika. The two had in fact, met on the sets of their first commercial together for a shampoo brand.

Talking about their first meeting during the talk show In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Virat had revealed how he cracked a joke soon after he joined her on the sets but later realised that it wasn't the best thing to do. He said, “The first time I met her, I cracked a joke immediately because I was very nervous. I cracked a joke because I didn't know what to do. I said something which wasn't probably the right thing to say."

He had actually told her, "Didn't you get a higher pair of heels?" He further added, "She was like 'excuse me' and then I was like 'no, I am just joking'. My joke became such a weird moment. I was such a fool, to be honest but she was so confident."

Anushka has been looking after her production house after being last seen in 2018 film Zero. She will now make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, in which she will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She also recently announced that she will be stepping away from her producer duties at Clean Slate Films and focus on

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON