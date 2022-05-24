Anushka Sharma shares her tanned pic as she shoots for Chakda Xpress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts. See post

Actor Anushka Sharma is working hard to get into the skin of her character for cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic titled Chakda Xpress. On Tuesday, she shared her picture in which she look tanned. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the post. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “'Tan’ on ten.” In the selfie, Anushka is seen smiling, as she posed for the camera. Also Read: Chakda Xpress teaser: Anushka Sharma ends her 3-year long break with Jhulan Goswami biopic and Bengali accent. Watch

Samantha dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. A fan complimented her saying, “You look so beautiful." Another person wrote, “Yes! Now you look like Jhulan Goswami. Kudos.” Many fans dropped heart and flowers emojis in the comments section of her post.

Anushka's film Chakda Xpress traces India's most celebrated fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Jhulan's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest women cricketers India has ever produced. The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film marks Anushka's return to movies after a gap of four years. The actor featured last in the 2018 film Zero. “Anushka is the obvious choice purely because the story spans across 12 years, so it needs somebody (bigger). It is a big budget film and you need a bigger actor to mount it and put it out there to justify the budget. From acting, to star value, (to) reach, there is no doubt about Anushka,” film producer Karnesh Ssharma, who is also Anushka's brother had told PTI.

Asked about the criticism that Anushka received when the first look of Chakda Xpress was released where some social media users praised the actor's look while others stated that she did not look like Jhulan Goswami and her Bengali accent was not good, Karnesh said he welcomes all the reactions both good and bad.

