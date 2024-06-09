Anushka Sharma spotted with Virat Kohli in New York ahead of India vs Pak T20 World Cup match. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for a coffee run in New York. The actor and cricketer are in New York for the T20 World Cup 2024 with their kids — daughter Vamika, 3, and newborn son Akaay, who was born in February. A fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the couple getting into a car after buying coffee in Garden City, a village on Long Island, New York. Also read: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024; poses with airport staff before leaving for New York Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli in New York recently (left); a file photo of the couple from an earlier holiday (right).

Anushka and Virat's recent New York outings

Virat, who is gearing up for the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, was spotted in a beige and grey casual outfit, while Anushka wore a blue shirt with matching denim. They were escorted by security guards and their team as they made their way inside a waiting car.

Just a day before the India vs Pakistan match at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, an X user tweeted about his recent 'very nice interaction' with Virat and Anushka.

He wrote, “Just had a very nice interaction with the legend @imVkohli and his beautiful family @AnushkaSharma and kids. We had breakfast together at UWS (2 tables away). No selfies but a lovely chat, and of course, I told him my mum's maiden name was Kohli. Enjoy NYC guys and Jai Hind.”

Vamika spotted with Anushka and Virat

Earlier, a video of Anushka and Virat with their daughter Vamika at a New York hotel also surfaced on social media. From her walk to her cute hairstyle, Vamika's video with her parents from Team India's hotel won hearts on the internet.

Anushka and Virat held little Vamika's hands as they walked inside the hotel. A fan page shared the clip, tweeting, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the team hotel...”

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021. Their second child, baby boy Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.