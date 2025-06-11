Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan is pregnant: ‘Getting into fatherhood now after some time'

A few days ago, Sshura Khan was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai, and eagle-eyed netizens noticed what appeared to be a baby bump, sparking speculation about her pregnancy. Now, in an interview with the Times of India, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that the couple is indeed expecting and shared his excitement about embracing parenthood once again. (Also Read: Arbaaz Khan holds Sshura Khan's hands as they are spotted outside clinic, couple avoids paparazzi) Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are expecting their first child.

Arbaaz Khan confirms expecting his first child with Sshura Khan

Confirming Sshura's pregnancy, Arbaaz said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life.”

Speaking about becoming a father again, Arbaaz added, "Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel (the nerves); I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that.”

Arbaaz also revealed that his priority is to be a present and supportive parent: he hopes to be “around for their child, be attentive, probably caring, loving and do the best to provide to the child.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s relationship

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on 24 December 2023 at the actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram to announce the news by sharing pictures and writing, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

For those unfamiliar, Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The couple separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.