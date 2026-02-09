Did Aamir Khan convince Arijit Singh to sing for his film despite announcing retirement? Actor thanks singer for help

Weeks after announcing his retirement from Bollywood playback singing, singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, putting to rest speculation around his recent meeting with the actor-producer at his West Bengal home. Arijit Singh, after announcing his retirement from playback singing, has lent his voice to Aamir Khan's film Ek Din.

Arijit sings for Aamir after announcing retirement Arijit had shocked fans in late January 2026 when he announced that he would no longer take on new playback singing assignments for films, though he clarified that he would continue making independent music and honour existing commitments. Shortly after the announcement, Aamir Khan made a surprise, largely private visit to Arijit’s ancestral home in Jiaganj, West Bengal, fuelling speculation that the actor was attempting to persuade the singer to return to playback singing.

On February 9, Aamir Khan Productions confirmed that Arijit has indeed contributed to the music of Ek Din. The production house shared a picture on Instagram showing Aamir and Arijit in discussion, with the singer holding a guitar while Aamir appeared to show him something on his phone.

The text on the image read, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film, Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical. Love, a.” The caption added, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”