Did Aamir Khan convince Arijit Singh to sing for his film despite announcing retirement? Actor thanks singer for help
Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Aamir Khan's upcoming film Ek Din, despite announcing his retirement from playback singing.
Weeks after announcing his retirement from Bollywood playback singing, singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, putting to rest speculation around his recent meeting with the actor-producer at his West Bengal home.
Arijit sings for Aamir after announcing retirement
Arijit had shocked fans in late January 2026 when he announced that he would no longer take on new playback singing assignments for films, though he clarified that he would continue making independent music and honour existing commitments. Shortly after the announcement, Aamir Khan made a surprise, largely private visit to Arijit’s ancestral home in Jiaganj, West Bengal, fuelling speculation that the actor was attempting to persuade the singer to return to playback singing.
On February 9, Aamir Khan Productions confirmed that Arijit has indeed contributed to the music of Ek Din. The production house shared a picture on Instagram showing Aamir and Arijit in discussion, with the singer holding a guitar while Aamir appeared to show him something on his phone.
The text on the image read, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film, Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical. Love, a.” The caption added, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”
Arijit Singh's retirement announcement
Earlier, announcing his decision to step away from playback singing, Arijit had written on social media, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He also reassured fans that he would continue making music independently and that some previously committed projects would still be released this year.
About Ek Din
Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Sunil Pandey, stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The romantic drama is an official remake of the Thai film One Day and follows the story of a quiet man who gets a single day to be with the woman he loves, setting off an emotional journey of unspoken feelings. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
