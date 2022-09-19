Arjun Kapoor finally responds to Varun Dhawan's many digs on Koffee With Karan. See here

Arjun Kapoor shared some pictures from Glasgow as he began work on his next film. It was his interaction with Varun Dhawan in the comment section of the post that caught everyone's attention. Arjun's response to Varun appeared as if it was to refute all the claims Varun made about him on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor reacts as Maheep Kapoor says he gives 'best advice' in their family)

Arjun shared the pics and wrote on Instagram, “Nayi Film nayi Vibe (new film, new vibe) #fromglasgowwithlove.” Varun was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “Kya insan ho aap (What a person you are).” Arjun was quick to respond with, "@varundvn tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main (I am the opposite of what you described me as while drinking your coffee)...." Arjun spelt coffee with a 'K', hinting at Varun's statements that he made on Karan's chat show Koffee with Karan.

Fans of both the actors flooded their conversation with heart and laughter emojis. One of them wrote, "@arjunkapoor that was not coffee that was chai wo b kadak (That was strong tea, not coffee) @varundvn."

Arjun Kapoor's response to Varun Dhawan's comment on his latest Instagram post.

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, Varun Dhawan took Arjun's name during the rapid fire round when asked to name someone who is most likely to get arrested for committing the crimes of gossiping and flirting. When a surprised Karan asked, "Really?", Varun went on explain, "Karta hain kabhi kabhi. Abhi galat nahi hain (He does it sometimes, but that isn't wrong)."

The filmmaker also asked Arjun slides into DMs of people, Varun told him, "Once in a while. It's all fine." Karan then confirmed it with, "Yeah, I have also heard." However, Arjun's uncle Anil Kapoor, who was also a guest on the show, said, " Uska breakup ho jayega (May lead to his breakup)."

