Arjun Kapoor ‘rolled his eyes’ at US influencer's husband at Ambani wedding? Actor responds

US social media influencer Julia Chafe recently shared a video talking about her husband, Bruno, having a conversation with actor Arjun Kapoor at the Ambani event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Julia posted a video in which Bruno said that he ‘harassed’ Arjun twice during the event. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post as Malaika Arora returns from vacation amid breakup rumours) Arjun Kapoor attended the wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

US influencer's husband ‘harasssed’ Arjun at Ambani wedding

When asked to share details, Bruno said that fashion designer Prabal Gurung introduced them at the Ambani wedding. Bruno then asked, "I was like the movie star?" He also shared that he clicked a picture with Arjun.

Talking about meeting Arjun for the second time, Bruno said, "I chased him down at a party and harassed him. At the Ambani wedding on the second night, I see him at the bar. I was like, 'Arjun, what's up?' he's like, 'Yes, I remember you from last night'. I was like, 'You're in Gunday, right?' He said, 'Yes, yes, yes'."

Bruno continued, "Then I was like, 'They don't make actors like you in America. You gotta come to New York. The actors here suck. We need you'. He was like, 'All right. Bye'. I said, 'Bye, Arjun'."

US influencer claims Arjun rolled his eyes at them

Julia shared that Bruno met Arjun for a third time as well. She said, "As we were running out of the party to make it to the airport to make our flights back to New York, Arjun just rolled past us on a golf cart. Bruno screams, 'Bye, Arjun', as if they are literally best friends. Arjun borderline rolls his eyes like I feel that's safe to say." The video was shared with the caption, "How Bruno Harassed Bollywood Star #ArjunKapoor at the #AmbaniWedding."

What Arjun has said

Responding to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I remember you Bruno (red heart emoji) much love to you for all your kind words when we met…And yes, we are literally besties now… the eye roll (face with rolling eyes emoji) is just my resting bitch face, Julia !!! Pleasure meeting both of you though… glad you guys enjoyed India and the wedding… (clapping hands and raising hands emojis)."

About Ambani event

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Mumbai. It was attended by celebrities and politicians from across the world. The wedding ceremony was followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

Arjun's upcoming films

Fans will see Arjun in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He will essay the role of the antagonist. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari. Rohit Shetty's film will hit the theatres on Diwali on November 1.

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. It is also the fifth part in Rohit’s cinematic cop universe, which includes Ranveer’s Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay. Arjun is also busy shooting his upcoming project, Meri Patni Ka Remake.