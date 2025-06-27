Rekha cheers for 91-year-old Asha Bhosle as she tries to sing Umrao Jaan song 44 years later

Asha Bhosle sings at Umrao Jaan screening

Ahead of its re-release, the makers of Umrao Jaan hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday. The event drew in several big-name stars and captured plenty of candid moments.

A video from the event shows Asha Bhosle taking the stage alongside Rekha and director Muzaffar Ali, where she sings a classic song from the iconic film.

In the video, Asha Bhosle, 91, is seen struggling to sing. Rekha is seen hugging her from behind and supporting her. At one point, Asha Bhosle quipped, “Mera gala dabba rahi hai (She is choking me),” which made Rekha break into a laugh.

She continues to enchant the audience with her singing, as they shower her with cheers and applause.

The video is getting a lot of attention on social media, with social media users praising Asha Bhosle's dedication to her craft, marvelling at her talent and energy despite being 91.

“Still winning hearts,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “She is 92! Bow down”.

“Her Voice doesn't old,” said one, with another gushing, “Touchwood”.

“Pure magic,” read one comment. Another social media user shared, “Time may steal the strength in her voice, but not the soul behind it”.

More about the screening and the film

The screening was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Khushi Kapoor in attendance. Rekha's classic film Umrao Jaan is all set to re-release in theatres on June 27.

Umrao Jaan was restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah. It is considered by many as one of the best films in Rekha's career.