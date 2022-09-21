Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul's half century against Australia during Tuesday's match

Actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul's half century against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. She shared a photo of him from the match and celebrated his fifty runs on her Instagram story. Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls. He was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 12th over of the innings. (Also read: Suniel Shetty says Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding can happen only when…)

She captioned KL Rahul's picture with a red heart on Instagram story.

Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul's fifty with a red heart.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together since a few years. The couple had made it official when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap, in 2021 and they posed together at the event. She also accompanies him on his tours sometimes, and they go on vacations together. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery. Latest reports suggest they are planning to move in together.

Athiya is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. Earlier this year, in an interview with Etimes Suniel, talked about Rahul and said," I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

Suniel too has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches. During his appearance on Gaurav Kapur's show Breakfast with Champions, the cricketer had said, "He's (Suniel Shetty) not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed."

When a reporter from Instant Bollywood asked Suniel about Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding plans, he said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

