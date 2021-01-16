Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here
Actor Athiya Shetty took part in an AMA session on Instagram and candidly answered questions, some even personal.
She was asked to share an unseen picture with her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul and she posted a picture of them from the lockdown period. Both can be seen in face masks in the photo.
She was also asked to share a picture with her dad, actor Suniel Shetty, which she duly did. On the question of posting a picture with her favourite person, she chose to post a throwback picture with her grandfather from her childhood. She also posted a picture from Motichoor Chaknachoor shoot with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on a fan request.
Athiya has never openly spoken about her relationship with Rahul but that has never stopped them from posting pictures together or commenting on each other's post. In April this year, in the thick of the pandemic, she had posted a happy picture with Rahul to wish him on his birthday and had said: "Happy birthday, my person @rahulkl."
In August last year, she had shared a throwback picture in a swimsuit. And while actors Aditya Seal, Saiyami Kher and Pranutan Behl had words of appreciation, Rahul had written "jefa", which is Spanish for "boss".
It was in the August of 2019 that the world got a whiff of their romance. She had posted an inspirational quote 'Trust the timing of your life' on which fashion designer Vikram Phadnis had cheekily commented: "You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????" To which, Athiya had replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”
