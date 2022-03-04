Audience will get to see me on OTT very soon, says Preeti Jhangiani

Away from the screen for long, actor Preeti Jhangiani asserts that she never quit the industry. The Mohabbatein (2000)and Awara Paagal Deewana (2002) actor points out the lack of interesting projects as the reason for her absence.

“I was not happy with the result of my previous films. I got selective and nothing great in terms of characters was coming my way. I couldn’t be playing a sweet girl-next-door always. And when I tried to break that image, I think it didn’t go down well with my fans... Also, when you are new, you tend to falter with the choice of roles. So, that’s something I want to focus on for now,” says Jhangiani.

Sharing what all she has been doing when away from films and TV, the 41-year-old adds, “I am all game to be back on screen, but at the same time, I love being mother to two amazing sons. Though I did Rajasthani film Taawdo The Sunlight in between that won me an award too. Also, in last so many years, I have been dabbling between our production house that I run along with my husband, actor Parvin Dabas. And I enjoy being the boss with a difference! I consider myself a very understanding boss lady. So, in our team, Parvin is the taskmaster and I am the easy-peasy type (laughs).”

Talking about her future projects, she tells us, “As an actor, we are always greedy to be back on screen. Being a producer, I can make some project for myself too, but I don’t want to do work just to promote ourselves as that is not the image we want. The idea is to come up with something exciting for the audience. I have been reading a lot of scripts of late, and you will be seeing me on OTT very soon. But that will not be my own production for now. Then, we are busy producing a film with a big studio. And, of course, we have our arm-wrestling league to look forward to.”