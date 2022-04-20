Avneet Kaur opens up on the perks of starting out young

Actor Avneet Kaur, who began her career with a dance reality show at the age of eight, believes that starting out at a young age “was of huge advantage”. She tells us, “I’ve been working for 12 years and it has shaped me to become the person I’m today. Being a child actor has given me a lot of information about this field which I wouldn’t have had I started right now.”

Kaur spent the first few years of her career doing television soaps like Meri Maa and Hamari Sister Didi, among others. Quiz her if she worries about missing out on her teenage years, and she says, “I wouldn’t want to change anything.”

And she asserts that her parents weren’t apprehensive of her being exposed to the glitz and glamour of the show business so early on either. “At that point of time, my parents thought that nobody of my age was doing what I was doing. It made me stand away from the crowd. We took the opportunity to our stride and they allowed me to do what my heart says,” the 20-year-old elaborates.

Kaur, who is all set to kick-start her film career with Tiku Weds Sheru opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recalls chatting with her parents to pursue a career in films, and adds, “My passion has led me to where I am today. I’m glad that we took the opportunity to be on the dance show as it showed me the path to where I’m today. Initially, I was just a dancer and never thought that I would become an actor, but once I explored it, I enjoyed it more than dancing.”

Becoming a film star was a dream she was waiting to fulfil. “It has always been on my mind to work in films. But I’ve always had fun throughout my journey and have worked really hard,” Kaur ends.