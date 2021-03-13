IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Awareness around Shah Rukh Khan is so high, our productions take more beating: Red Chillies COO rationalises bad reviews
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Awareness around Shah Rukh Khan is so high, our productions take more beating: Red Chillies COO rationalises bad reviews

  • Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST

Gaurav Verma, the Chief Operating Officer of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment banner, has said that the actor is ready to return to the big screen, after having taken a three-year sabbatical.

Shah Rukh's last release was Zero, a critical and commercial disappointment. The actor has since been on a break, and had previously said that he is using the time to reevaluate creative plans and spend time with his family.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Gaurav said that Shah Rukh will announce his future plans himself. "Lots is happening on that front," Gaurav said, when asked about the possibility of Shah Rukh appearing in a home production. "But that's for Mr Khan to announce. There is a lot of speculation in the market, but this announcement belongs to him. He's taken a sabbatical, he's taken a good break where he has identified multiple scripts, so hopefully he should be announcing soon."


Shah Rukh is all but confirmed to be making his comeback with Pathan, an action film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While neither Shah Rukh nor Yash Raj Films have officially announced the film, Deepika and Salman Khan (who appears in a cameo in it), have spoken about it publicly.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

Gaurav also spoke about the poor critical and fan reception many of Shah Rukh's recent projects have been getting. He said that because projects involving Shah Rukh draw unusual attention, they also open themselves up to be scrutinised. "The awareness around the product is so high, the expectations are high. Maybe that's the reason why some of our films and shows take more beating that other films and shows."

In recent years, Red Chillies has produced films and series such as Badla, Kaamyaab, Class of 83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood. The latter, Gaurav said, should return for a second season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shah rukh khan red chillies entertainment bard of blood pathan

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan once said that his sister could not face the reality of losing their parents.
Shah Rukh Khan once said that his sister could not face the reality of losing their parents.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan was told during DDLJ shoot how his sister 'will not survive'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, in an old interview, talked about the void that his parents' death left in his and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan's lives.
READ FULL STORY
Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her look.
Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her look.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shows off her makeup skills in latest selfie. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has shared a new selfie, showing off her great makeup skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
Shabana Azmi with Mithun Chakraborty in a throwback picture.
bollywood

Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar
Actor Shikha Talsania will soon head to Lucknow to shoot for her film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar
bollywood

Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Actor Shikha Talsania is shooting for a web show in Gurugram, and she is missing exploring the sights and sounds of the Capital city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeetendra on Indian Idol 12.
Jeetendra on Indian Idol 12.
bollywood

Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
Taapsee Pannu with Anurag Kashyap on Dobaaraa sets.
bollywood

Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire take up the 'pass the phone' challenge.
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire take up the 'pass the phone' challenge.
bollywood

Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor is famous for his youthful looks.
Anil Kapoor is famous for his youthful looks.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma was also the producer of NH10.
Anushka Sharma was also the producer of NH10.
bollywood

As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
bollywood

Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.
bollywood

Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside friend Amrita Arora's home in Mumbai. Also seen was Malaika Arora. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was given the Padma Shri in 2010.
Saif Ali Khan was given the Padma Shri in 2010.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The actor says on OTT projects finds their own audience, talks about the response to his digital film, Nail Polish and why there is a demand for a sequel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018.
bollywood

Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment with Ranveer gets a thumbs up from fans, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a sweet picture with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra shared an old picture from his younger days.
Dharmendra shared an old picture from his younger days.
bollywood

Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Actor Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a two-line poetry about simplicity. He also spoke about heartbreak while replying to a fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP