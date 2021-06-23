Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana shares old pic from his college days: 'University ka most famous guy fir bhi quite shy'
Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana shares old pic from his college days: 'University ka most famous guy fir bhi quite shy'

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture from his days in the Panjab University in 2006, when he was a mass communications student. He will be seen next in Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST

It must be a nostalgic Wednesday for actor Ayushmann Khurrana as he went back in time and shared his college memories on social media.

"(Circa 2006) Baat hai Panjab University ke hut number 14 ki. Muskan hai befikra everyday routine ki baat hai. Mass comm dept ki purani building ke peeche samosa aur chai. University ka most famous guy fir bhi quite shy," he wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of him from his college days.

Also read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

In the image, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen sporting a beard. Throwback picture caught the attention of social media users. "Hahahaha. You look so different in this image," a user commented. "Dreamboy," another user quipped.

For the unversed, Ayushmann had studied mass communication at Chandigarh's Panjab University.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann will be seen in films Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayushmann khurrana chandigarh kare aashiqui bollywood + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.