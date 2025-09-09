Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt film shows dip, just shy of making 50 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 04:46 pm IST

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 4: The fourth instalment of the Baaghi film series seems to lag behind its predecessors. 

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 4: Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was released in theatres last Friday. In four days of its release, the Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu-starrer stopped just shy of hitting the 50 crore mark.

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff plays the lead in the A Harsha film.
Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff plays the lead in the A Harsha film.

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 saw an expected dip in collections on its first Monday. In the four days, the film made 35.75 crore net and 42.75 crore gross in India. Adding to its 6.25 crore collection from overseas, it has collected 49 crore worldwide, stopping just shy of making 50 crore.

The film, which received lukewarm reviews, continues to struggle after opening worldwide with 17.15 crore, compared to the 26.50 crore Baaghi 3 made when it was released in 2020. Baaghi 4 made 42.50 crore by its first weekend, whereas Baaghi 3 had made 81 crore. It does not bode well for the film, given that collections during the weekdays are bound to be slow. It remains to be seen how it will fare in the coming days.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man named Ronny (Tiger) who is haunted by memories of a woman (Harnaaz) he believes he loved. Unfortunately, the people around him keep telling him he’s hallucinating. Sanjay plays the antagonist Chacko in the film, whom Ronny faces off against in his quest for the truth. The story is similar to that of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

Baaghi is an action film series, all produced by Nadiadwala, with Tiger as the lead. Baaghi, which is based on the Telugu film Varsham, was directed by Sabbir Khan. Baaghi 2 was based on the Telugu film Kshanam, while Baaghi 3 was based on the Tamil film Vettai. Ahmed Khan directed both films.

