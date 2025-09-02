Harnaaz Sandhu dresses and dances just like Deepika Padukone in Baaghi 4's ‘sasta Besharam Rang’ song Yeh Mera Husn

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in Baaghi 4. The makers recently released the third song of the film, titled Yeh Mera Husn, which showcases Harnaaz in a glamorous avatar. However, fans were quick to note its striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Harnaaz Sandhu's new song Yeh Mera Husn sparks comparisons to Besharam Rang.

Harnaaz Sandhu in Yeh Mera Husn

On Tuesday, the makers of Baaghi 4 unveiled the new track featuring Harnaaz in a dazzling look, while Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt appear in their action-packed avatars. Sharing the song, the makers wrote, “Turn up the heat with every beat.” The video shows Harnaaz flaunting her toned physique in a bikini on the beach and later dancing at what appears to be a party in sultry outfits. The upbeat number primarily highlights Harnaaz’s beauty, interspersed with glimpses of Tiger and Sanjay ruthlessly taking down their enemies. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Shilpa Rao, the song has lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and choreography by Bosco Martis.

The internet, however, did not seem impressed and drew comparisons with Besharam Rang. One user commented, “It’s giving Besharam Rang vibes.” Another wrote, “Sasta Besharam Rang.” Others chimed in with remarks such as “Besharam Rang 2.0” and “Besharam Rang lite,” while some even dubbed Harnaaz the “new Deepika Padukone.” Another comment read, “Harnaaz is the next Deepika Padukone.”

In Besharam Rang too, Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting her toned physique in a monokini at a party. Her bold and stylish appearance in the song became the talk of the town. That track was also sung by Shilpa Rao, with music composed by Vishal–Sheykhar.

Earlier, Harnaaz’s appearance in the Baaghi 4 song Bahli Sohni, alongside Tiger Shroff, had fans drawing comparisons with Priyanka Chopra. Her remarkable weight-loss transformation also left audiences stunned.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment in the action franchise that began in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, in addition to Tiger, Harnaaz and Sanjay Dutt. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 5 September.