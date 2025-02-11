Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office report: Himesh Reshammiya takes a narrow lead over Junaid Khan’s film

Box office report

According to Sacnilk, Badass Ravikumar registered a business of ₹0.60 crore on Monday, which was a 57.14 per cent decline in the business, and ₹0.44 crore on Tuesday. The total collection stands at ₹7.19 crore (nett).

If we talk about Loveyapa, the film minted ₹0.55 crore on Monday, seeing a 68.57 per cent drop in the business. On Tuesday, the business was ₹0.45 crore, bringing the total collection to ₹5.55 crore (nett).

Badass Ravikumar had an overall 5.85% occupancy in Hindi on Tuesday, while Loveyapa had an overall 7.38% occupancy in Hindi on February 11.

Badass Ravikumar, which had a better start than Loveyapa at the box office, made ₹6.15 crore in its first weekend, while the Junaid-Khushi film collected ₹4.55 crore.

About the films

Produced by Madhu Mantena and Srishti Behl-led Phantom Films, Loveyapa marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The two newcomers made their acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's 2024 period drama Maharaj and Zoya Akhtar's 2023 period coming-of-age musical The Archies on Netflix India respectively. Loveyapa revolves around a prospective couple being made to swap their phones by the girl's father. It also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda.

As per the review by Hindustan Times, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film comes with charming performances, but suffers from pacing issues.

When it comes to Badass Ravikumar, Himesh Reshammiya’s latest release opened to mixed reviews. While some fans appreciated it, others called it "illogical”. Directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. The musical action film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe. The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “This film is an assault on not just the villain but our senses too with common sense taking the worst beating.

Both films were released on February 7.