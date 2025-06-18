‘Ban’ on her Oscar-shortlisted film Santosh in India makes Sunita Rajwar sad: ‘Censor asking for so much edit...’

Actor Sunita Rajwar says it is disheartening that her film Santosh will not be released in India despite receiving acclaim globally. The Sandhya Suri-directed movie, Britain's official entry to the Oscars in 2025, could not release after facing hurdles in its censor certification. (Also read: Santosh director Sandhya Suri calls CBFC blocking acclaimed film's India release ‘disappointing and heartbreaking’) Sunita Rajwar and Shahana Goswami in a still from Santosh.

Sunita Rajwar on Santosh not releasing in India

The actor, who played one of the two women officers in the movie, said her role in the movie is one of her best works. "I'm sad because I have a very different role in it, it’s a good role, it's a big role. Every artist wants everyone to see their best work. We expect that if people see our work, then you will be offered either that role of that calibre or a different kind of role.

"We all want the audience should at least get to see it (the film) and see what we’ve done in it. It is banned. They (makers) are trying, but they (censor board) are asking for so much edit that it's not possible,” Rajwar, who will next be seen in the Prime Video series, Panchayat 4, told PTI in an interview.

About Santosh

Santosh, an international co-production set in rural north India, follows the story of Shahana Goswami as a driven young Hindu widow who inherits her husband’s job as a police constable thanks to a government scheme.

She finds herself caught up in institutional corruption even as she warms to working with rough-edged veteran detective Inspector Sharma (Rajwar) on a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower caste Dalit community.