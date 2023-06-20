Beach Travel: Stars and their summer escapade amid the sun, sand and sea

Summer break is on world over, and for our celebs, it’s no different! As the temperature rises, a number of actors — solo, with friends or with family — have jetted off for a beach vacation to beat the heat. From water sports to swim sessions, they indulged in them all while constantly treating their #InstaFam to glimpses from their holiday. Here’s a round-up: Sunny Leone and Soha Ali Khan recently went on a beach vacay to Maldives

Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakulpreet was at her stylish best during her recent Maldives holiday. She shared several “happy and chirpy” pictures on Instagram sporting a bikini and no make-up look. She also gave a glimpse of herself enjoying a sunset in the Maldives with the caption, “Magic light magic moments.” The actor surely is a beach bum when she posted a reel summing up her holiday and wrote, “I can never get enough of sun , sand and beach”.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill treated herself to a sun-soaked getaway when she recently escaped to Phuket, Thailand. “Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty …all at once,” she wrote while staring at the deep waters. From dropping sun-kissed pictures of herself at stunning beaches to enjoying quiet moments by herself in the lap of nature Gill was seen a blast during this holiday. “By discovering nature, you discover yourself,” she captioned one of her post, while in the other, where she gave a glimpse of pristine blue waters while walking by th beach, she rote, “High tide and good vibes.”

Soha Ali Khan

For actor Soha Ali Khan, it was more of a family getaway as she jetted off to Maldives along with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and their five-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi. “Don’t call us at the beach - we’re sun-screening our calls,” wrote Soha as she shared some romantic clicks with Kunal against breathtaking views of crustal clear blue beaches. From enjoying leisurely strolls along the sandy shores, going for a swim just before the sunset to spending some tranquil moments with her little one, Soha clearly made the most of her trip.

Tabu

Tabu took a break from her busy schedule to unwind by the beach and she ditched the foreign locations and opted for Goa instead. Unlike others, while Tabu didn’t post daily updates from her trip, she did treat her virtual fam with a series of pictures dressed in a breezy white muslin dress, perfect for Goa sun. “Goa is always good,” she captioned the post. She indulged in some sunbathing under a beach umbrella, and and spent some moments in a green garden, too.

Surbhi Jyoti

For actor Surbhi Jyoti, it was a tropical birthday celebration, as she jetted of to Maldives with her friends, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sumit Suri and Arryaman Seth, and rang in her 35th birthday. Sharing several pictures and videos from her “Island Life”, the actor gave a sneak peek into her “Happy state of mind” as she enjoyed being a water baby. From chilling on a hammock in luxurious water villas, indulging in private pool dips, making water splashes in the ocean to dancing on some trending reels with her buddies, Surbhi’s holiday was all about making memories.

Nia Sharma

Actor Nia Sharma and having a blast with her mum, Usha Sharma, as she is off for a holiday to the enchanting beaches of Miami, US. She posted pictures of herself and her mum cycling by the beach and captioned it, “Mum, me and Miami beaches.” In one of the videos, the actor can be seen splashing a bottle of champagne right into the ocean and enjoying a ride on the motor boat. Sharing more from her travel diary, the actor dropped a video of herself dancing to the beats of French singer-songwriter Jain’s popular song ‘Makeba’. “Be a ‘Makeba’! While Checking off the bucket list," she captioned the post, while posing and enjoying her drink at a restaurant, making the most of Miami’s nightlife.

Sunny Leone

Actor Sunny Leone took a break from her hectic schedule and jetted off to the Maldives with her family — husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher. “This is what @dirrty99 and I work so hard for! These smiles!! Nisha, Asher and Noah!” she wrote on Instagram. Sunny shared videos of herself trying some exhilarating water sports. “When you think standing on the banana boat is a good idea! Lol” she wrote with one video, while in the other when she went underwater for snorkeling, she captioned it, “My favourite thing to do in the water. Block everything out and enjoy Gods creations.” Collecting memories from her vacay, the actor also spent some time lying at the sand bank island, taking a walk by the beach, enjoying lavish breakfast in the pool.