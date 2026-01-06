Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 gets official title, release date

The sequel to the 2023 hit, The Kerala Story, has been formally announced by the makers. On Tuesday, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Limited announced the release date of The Kerala Story 2, which has officially been titled Beyond The Kerala Story. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 27. Beyond The Kerala Story brings fresh new faces to the cast.

Beyond The Kerala Story release date

Sunshine Pictures Limited shared a motion poster of the film, with the release date announcement. The caption alongside read: “They said it was just a story. They tried to silence it. They tried to discredit it. But the truth didn’t stop. Because some stories don’t end. This time, it goes deeper. This time, it hurts more.”

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Limited, Beyond The Kerala Story is directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh and co-produced by Aashin A Shah.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, which was released in 2023, was directed by Sudipto Sen.. The film was riddled with controversies from the moment of its announcement video, with many calling it a propaganda piece that aimed to malign Kerala. Its release was secured only after a lengthy legal battle. Eventually, The Kerala Story emerged as a surprise box office success. Made on a budget of ₹20 crore, it grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and won two National Film Awards. The film starred Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani.

Beyond The Kerala Story brings fresh faces and a new director to the franchise. While the plot is under wraps, a press note from the makers says it “brings forth voices of real victims, truths hidden in plain sight, and stories unfolding in our own neighbourhoods.”