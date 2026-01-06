Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
New Delhi oC

Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 gets official title, release date

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 11:33 am IST

The Kerala Story's sequel now has an official title and a release date. But the makers have kept the plot under wraps.

The sequel to the 2023 hit, The Kerala Story, has been formally announced by the makers. On Tuesday, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Limited announced the release date of The Kerala Story 2, which has officially been titled Beyond The Kerala Story. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 27.

Beyond The Kerala Story brings fresh new faces to the cast.
Beyond The Kerala Story brings fresh new faces to the cast.

Beyond The Kerala Story release date

Sunshine Pictures Limited shared a motion poster of the film, with the release date announcement. The caption alongside read: “They said it was just a story. They tried to silence it. They tried to discredit it. But the truth didn’t stop. Because some stories don’t end. This time, it goes deeper. This time, it hurts more.”

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Limited, Beyond The Kerala Story is directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh and co-produced by Aashin A Shah.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, which was released in 2023, was directed by Sudipto Sen.. The film was riddled with controversies from the moment of its announcement video, with many calling it a propaganda piece that aimed to malign Kerala. Its release was secured only after a lengthy legal battle. Eventually, The Kerala Story emerged as a surprise box office success. Made on a budget of 20 crore, it grossed over 300 crore worldwide and won two National Film Awards. The film starred Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani.

Beyond The Kerala Story brings fresh faces and a new director to the franchise. While the plot is under wraps, a press note from the makers says it “brings forth voices of real victims, truths hidden in plain sight, and stories unfolding in our own neighbourhoods.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 gets official title, release date
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On