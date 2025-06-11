‘Bhai is looking so young,’: Fans react to Salman Khan's fit physique in new pictures

Salman Khan is considered by many to be one of the fittest stars in the industry. The actor's fitness and muscular physique have been on display in many of his films and are often discussed by fans on social media. Now, a pair of new pictures of the star have emerged on Instagram, and fans swarmed the comments section of the post to compliment the star on how young he looks. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Salman Khan to be the first guest, confirms Navjot Singh Sidhu in BTS pics) Salman Khan in the new picture that was shared by Race 3 co-star Saajan Singh.

Salman Khan's new pics

The new pictures were shared by Salman's Race 3 co-star Saajan Singh on his Instagram account. In the pictures, Salman was seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and sporting a clean-shaven look. He posed with Saajan and his family members. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you Sir for opening your arms, home and heart to us. Blessed & grateful @beingsalmankhan.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote: “Salman sir is seriously looking young.” Another said, “Bhai is getting back in shape.” A comment read, “Salman bhai is look so hot,” Another fan said, “Bhaijaan looks soo young.” “Salman looking so fine😭” read another comment.

Salman returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar, which AR Murugadoss directed. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years.

Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30. Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini. The film follows Salman as Sikandar, who is on his quest for justice, in order to protect the three individuals his wife had donated organs to. It received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.