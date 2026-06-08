BMC officer suspended after ₹16.24 crore fraud case involving Jaaved Jaaferi’s wife; absconding

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil. He is accused of involvement in a ₹16.24 crore cheating case linked to Habiba Jaaferi, wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. He has reportedly gone missing, and the Mumbai Crime Branch has now taken over the expanding investigation. Jaaved Jaaferi and his wife Habiba at an event.

Suspension and allegations An NDTV report reveals that Mumbai civic official Mahesh Patil has been suspended over allegations of fraud. Patil, who worked in the K-North ward, is accused of teaming up with others to cheat a woman named Habiba Jaaferi out of over ₹16 crore by promising high returns on a property redevelopment project.

His suspension order was officially issued on Friday and delivered to him on Sunday, June 7. Since receiving the notice, Patil has completely vanished, and authorities are currently unable to trace his whereabouts.

How the alleged scam unfolded According to the complaint, the accused first approached Habiba Jaaferi in connection with a property tax issue linked to her bungalow in Andheri. Through an acquaintance, she was then introduced to Mahesh Patil, who allegedly assured her that he could help sort out the matter.

After gaining her trust, Mahesh reportedly encouraged her to invest in a redevelopment project in Bandra West, promising high returns and assured profits. Another accused, businessman Nishit Patel, is said to have backed the proposal, claiming support from major builders and stating that crores had already been invested in the project.

The project, called New Kamalkunj, was presented as a commercial redevelopment offering possession by December 2025, along with a pre-lease agreement with a foreign bank. However, investigators now allege that these promises were part of a larger fraudulent setup.

Forgery and impersonation claims Police said the accused repeatedly visited the Jaaferi family home and showed them forged documents, maps, letters, and even fake videos and images of the proposed project to gain their trust. Over time, Habiba Jaaferi and her family were allegedly convinced to sell their properties and invest the money in the scheme.

Investigators also claim that the funds were moved through several companies, including Poojan Technologies, Udit Traders, Asian Foods, and RPPL Multi Trade.

In another disturbing detail, some accused reportedly used a device that looked like official government equipment to carry out fake registration work. They took photographs, signatures, and fingerprints, and later handed over forged documents as proof.

During questioning, Nishit Patel allegedly admitted that he had prepared the fake documents.

Investigation and arrests An FIR has been filed at Khar Police Station against Mahesh Patil, Nishit Patel, and several others, including Rupesh, Sagar Mehta, and Devendra Padwal, in connection with the alleged ₹16.24 crore fraud case.

Given the seriousness and scale of the case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation. The Crime Branch property cell has already arrested businessman Nishit Patel, while BMC officer Mahesh Patil is still absconding.

Investigators are now looking into whether more people were cheated using the same pattern of forged documents and false promises of high returns. Police say the financial trail and linked companies are being carefully examined, and more arrests are possible as the probe continues.