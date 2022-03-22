Bobby Deol: I’ve seen lows in my career as stardom fades easily, but good actors always gets work

Bobby Deol has no qualms about owning everything that life has brought his way — the highs as well as the lulls in his career. “I have seen my lows, been out of work for almost three years. It’s not that people didn’t want to work with me, it’s just that they lost faith in me. Somewhere, I think it was my fault,” he says.

His digital projects — web series Ashram, Class of ’83 and the latest web film Love Hostel — gave him a chance to display characters with different shades, far removed from his loverboy image in the 1990s. And the 53-year-old adds that one’s focus should be on becoming an actor, not stardom, as the latter is very fickle.

“I want to put in my best and keep working harder to get good work. I also feel that if people start noticing you as an actor, then you have a longer inning. Stardom fades very easily. Very rarely you will come across two-three stars that whatever they do, people will still love them. Not everybody becomes that star,” Deol makes it clear.

Deol also tells us how finding quality projects is not a cakewalk and work keeps happening for those who prove their mettle.

He explains, “There are people who perform well, they keep getting good work. It’s still a fight to find good work. I read so many scripts in the past few months. It’s frustrating like, I think to myself, Come on man, isn’t there anyone out there who can write good scripts?”

And waiting for good work to come around must also bring along with it plenty of nervousness. Deol agrees to this and shares, “Every actor is not working every day nowadays, they are waiting, watching and then choosing. Everybody is not getting into anything and everything. You have to be careful with whatever you choose. An actor’s life is always insecure. You could be a doctor and always working, patients don’t get cured easily but they still go to doctors because they have faith in them. Actors have very unpredictable careers.”