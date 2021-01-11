IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor confirms he is playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film, says son Arjun ‘persuaded’ him to do it
Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next.
Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next.
bollywood

Boney Kapoor confirms he is playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film, says son Arjun ‘persuaded’ him to do it

  • Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:20 PM IST

After a cameo appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, producer Boney Kapoor is all set to take up a full-fledged role in Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Boney, who will play Ranbir’s father in the film, said that he was persuaded by son Arjun Kapoor to take up the offer.

Boney said that when the script was being written, Luv and his team wanted the character of Ranbir's father to be 'somebody like Boney Kapoor', and offered him the role. However, he initially turned it down as he was busy with his production ventures.

After Luv watched AK vs AK last month, he approached Boney once more. “Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions,” Boney told Mid-Day in an interview. He will join Ranbir and Shraddha in the capital this week to shoot for the film.

Also read: Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma what wife Ginni Chatrath feels about him flirting with guests on his show

Boney said that he is not nervous about being in front of the camera. “I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?,” he said.

Luv is best known as the director of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which catapulted Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha to stardom. He also produced De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

Boney, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline. His production ventures include the sports drama Maidaan, Tamil film Valimai, Telugu film Vakeel Saab and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India trilogy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boney kapoor luv ranjan ranbir kapoor

Related Stories

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were happily married for over two decades.
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were happily married for over two decades.
bollywood

When Boney Kapoor confessed to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi: ‘I couldn’t hold myself back’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 11, 2020 12:49 PM IST
On Boney Kapoor’s 65th birthday, let us revisit his love story with late wife Sridevi. Did you know he offered her an unheard-of sum (at that time) to star in his production, Mr India?
READ FULL STORY
Anshula Kapoor is taking care of her brother, Arjun Kapoor.
Anshula Kapoor is taking care of her brother, Arjun Kapoor.
bollywood

Anshula is taking care of Arjun Kapoor after his Covid-19 diagnosis, dad Boney Kapoor is ‘very proud’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2020 02:48 PM IST
Boney Kapoor showered praise on his daughter, Anshula Kapoor, for taking care of her brother Arjun Kapoor after he tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet, the producer said that he is ‘very proud’ of her.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her new film, Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her new film, Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared the first-look image from her new film, titled Good Luck Jerry. The project marks her first collaboration with Aanand L Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha tried various wigs for her role in Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha tried various wigs for her role in Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Here's why Richa Chadha refused to chop her hair for Madam Chief Minister

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared multiple pictures of wig trials for her film, Madam Chief Minister. She said she avoided cutting her hair for the role as she was planning to get married around that time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal at the NCB office in Mumbai
Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal at the NCB office in Mumbai
bollywood

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Arjun Rampal’s sister, Komal Rampal, arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Monday morning for questioning in a drugs-related case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in The Power
Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in The Power
bollywood

The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:27 PM IST
  • The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next.
Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next.
bollywood

Boney says son Arjun convinced him to play Ranbir’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role in The Immortal Ashwatthama.
Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role in The Immortal Ashwatthama.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal has shared two posters of his upcoming film with Aditya Dhar, The Immortal Ashwatthama. It is a sci-fi thriller.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram.
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram.
bollywood

Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture of himself, probably from the sets of a film, along with a hilarious punchline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on her 10-year age-gap with Nick Jonas: ‘Wasn’t a hurdle’

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra speaks about the cultural differences between her and husband Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a fresh selfie on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a fresh selfie on Instagram.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of herself lying lazily in bed in pyjamas on a Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra pens note on Kamala Harris, Mira wants Shahid to do a dance film

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:27 AM IST
From Priyanka Chopra sharing her excitement for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of her appointment to Shahid Kapoor asking filmmakers to offer him a film in which he can dance, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil is lending out one of Irrfan's books to his fans.
Babil is lending out one of Irrfan's books to his fans.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil 'will start looking into offers’ after his graduation in May

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil answered several fan questions about books on acting and filmmaking on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Deol's Instagram account was recently hacked.
Esha Deol's Instagram account was recently hacked.
bollywood

Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • Esha Deol shared that her Instagram account has been restored after being hacked. She also urged her fans to be cautious of clicking dubious links.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta's family has now recovered from Covid-19.
Preity Zinta's family has now recovered from Covid-19.
bollywood

Preity on family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU, oxygen machines took a new meaning’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Preity Zinta's family members, including her mother and brother, tested positive for Covid-19 last month but have recovered now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over three decades.
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for over three decades.
bollywood

Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:29 AM IST
During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Anupam Kher was asked what it was like to be married to a politician. His wife, Kirron Kher, is a BJP MP from Chandigarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has written a long post on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover.
Priyanka Chopra has written a long post on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'An Indian woman!'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared US vice president-elect Kamala Harris' Vogue cover on Instagram. Priyanka is proud that Kamala will soon be the first woman vice president of the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP