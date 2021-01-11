Boney Kapoor confirms he is playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film, says son Arjun ‘persuaded’ him to do it
- Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
After a cameo appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, producer Boney Kapoor is all set to take up a full-fledged role in Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Boney, who will play Ranbir’s father in the film, said that he was persuaded by son Arjun Kapoor to take up the offer.
Boney said that when the script was being written, Luv and his team wanted the character of Ranbir's father to be 'somebody like Boney Kapoor', and offered him the role. However, he initially turned it down as he was busy with his production ventures.
After Luv watched AK vs AK last month, he approached Boney once more. “Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions,” Boney told Mid-Day in an interview. He will join Ranbir and Shraddha in the capital this week to shoot for the film.
Also read: Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma what wife Ginni Chatrath feels about him flirting with guests on his show
Boney said that he is not nervous about being in front of the camera. “I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?,” he said.
Luv is best known as the director of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which catapulted Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha to stardom. He also produced De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.
Boney, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline. His production ventures include the sports drama Maidaan, Tamil film Valimai, Telugu film Vakeel Saab and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India trilogy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why Richa Chadha refused to chop her hair for Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn
- The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney says son Arjun convinced him to play Ranbir’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film
- Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on her 10-year age-gap with Nick Jonas: ‘Wasn’t a hurdle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra pens note on Kamala Harris, Mira wants Shahid to do a dance film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil 'will start looking into offers’ after his graduation in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked
- Esha Deol shared that her Instagram account has been restored after being hacked. She also urged her fans to be cautious of clicking dubious links.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity on family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU, oxygen machines took a new meaning’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'An Indian woman!'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox