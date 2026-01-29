Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film mints ₹295 crore; is 2026's highest-grossing Indian film
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty star in this war drama.
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Even as it slows down at the box office, war drama Border 2 still has enough juice to surpass new milestones every day. The Sunny Deol-starrer has now become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, and it has only spent six days in theatres so far.
Border 2 box office update
Border 2 opened well, earning ₹180 crore in its four-day extended week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. On Tuesday, Border 2 faced its first drop, followed by another drop on Wednesday. The film managed to earn ₹13 crore net on Wednesday, taking its domestic collection to an impressive ₹213 crore net ( ₹255 crore gross).
Globally, the film has started strongly but stalled during the weekdays. Its overseas collection now stands at around $4.5 million after Wednesday. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹295 crore after six days.
Border 2 becomes the highest-grossing film of 2026
With its earnings on Wednesday, Border 2 has not just inched closer to the ₹300 crore mark, but also perched itself atop the list of highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Having already surpassed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab on Monday, it has now also overtaken the collections of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The two Telugu films have earned ₹207 crore and ₹278 crore worldwide, respectively. Border 2 will easily cross the ₹300 crore mark on Thursday and aim for a good second weekend to enter the ₹400 crore club soon.
|Highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 (as of January 28)
|S No
|Film
|Worldwide gross
|1
|Border 2
|₹295 crore
|2
|Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu
|₹278 crore
|3
|The Raja Saab
|₹207 crore
|4
|Parasakthi
|₹85 crore
|5
|Anaganaga Oka Raju
|₹78 crore
All about Border 2
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The T-Series boss told HT that Border 3 is on the cards in the future, following the film’s success.
