Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film mints ₹295 crore; is 2026's highest-grossing Indian film

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: Even as it slows down at the box office, war drama Border 2 still has enough juice to surpass new milestones every day. The Sunny Deol-starrer has now become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, and it has only spent six days in theatres so far. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 6: The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 opened well, earning ₹180 crore in its four-day extended week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. On Tuesday, Border 2 faced its first drop, followed by another drop on Wednesday. The film managed to earn ₹13 crore net on Wednesday, taking its domestic collection to an impressive ₹213 crore net ( ₹255 crore gross).

Globally, the film has started strongly but stalled during the weekdays. Its overseas collection now stands at around $4.5 million after Wednesday. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹295 crore after six days.