Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Beating Gadar 2 seems unlikely as film collects ₹323 crore

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: The film grossed over ₹323 crore worldwide in eight days.
Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Fresh figures are in for Sunny Deol's latest hit, Border 2. The film has cross ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office is the biggest hit in Indian cinema this year, so far.
Border 2 Day 8 worldwide:
As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹235 crore (nett) at the end of eight day and ₹281 crore gross. The overseas collection is at a very healthy ₹41 crore gross, taking the worldwide collection to ₹323 crore.
While the film performed quite well on its first week, the second weekend might mark is final good days at the ticket windows. Resuscitating the film on Monday will be a tall task, considering the film made just ₹11 crore in Indian on Day 8.
For context, Gadar 2 minted ₹690 crore in its lifetime run, worldwide.
Regardless, Sunny Deol is enjoying Border 2's success. On Friday, he shared a video of himself, celebrating the film's success. “Meri, aapki , Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (Thank you for giving so much love to Border 2),” he wrote. He also cut a cake with his team as they sang 'Happy Border 2 you."
About Border 2
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.
While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.
Deol will next feature in Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.
He will also star in an untitled project alongside Jyothika. The film, which is desfribed as an action thriller, is directed by Balaji Ganesh.
