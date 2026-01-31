Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Beating Gadar 2 seems unlikely as film collects ₹323 crore

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Fresh figures are in for Sunny Deol's latest hit, Border 2. The film has cross ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office is the biggest hit in Indian cinema this year, so far. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan play army officers in the movie.

Border 2 Day 8 worldwide: As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹235 crore (nett) at the end of eight day and ₹281 crore gross. The overseas collection is at a very healthy ₹41 crore gross, taking the worldwide collection to ₹323 crore.

While the film performed quite well on its first week, the second weekend might mark is final good days at the ticket windows. Resuscitating the film on Monday will be a tall task, considering the film made just ₹11 crore in Indian on Day 8.

For context, Gadar 2 minted ₹690 crore in its lifetime run, worldwide.

Regardless, Sunny Deol is enjoying Border 2's success. On Friday, he shared a video of himself, celebrating the film's success. “Meri, aapki , Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (Thank you for giving so much love to Border 2),” he wrote. He also cut a cake with his team as they sang 'Happy Border 2 you."