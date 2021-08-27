CampusKeDin| Shahab Ali: I was the ‘Handsome Hunk’ of Maharaja Agrasen

From unlimited fan following to encountering stalkers, actor Shahab Ali has seen it all during his days at Maharaja Agrasen College, Delhi University. He fondly recalls the time when he was pursuing BA Prog — 2008 batch graduate — and was as popular as a celebrity, which made him realise that he was cut for acting. He candidly shares about his theatrics and modelling gigs.

Did theatre in college help you decide upon acting as a career?

I was part of many societies in college, but the acting society was the closest to my heart. Once I started doing theatre, I knew right then that I was a creative person and I can do well in the creative field. And then I realised I was slowly getting more inclined towards acting. That’s how I decided to become an actor.

Actor Shahab Ali says he was appreciated for his acting as well as modelling, during his days at Maharaja Agrasen College. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)

You were also part of modelling in college. How was that experience like?

It was in my second year of graduation when I joined our street theatre group. A lot of people would tell me that I have great height and my walk is also nice, so I should join modelling. I joined the fashion society. And I was appreciated a lot for my acting as well as modelling. I ramp walked in KMC, Kamala Nehru college, and many others. And it was in my final year in graduation when I became the main model of our modelling society. I was aware of the fact that everyone loved me.

Were you a back bencher?

I was a typical back bencher since school days, but I was a good student. I had this weird confidence in me that it doesn’t matter where I sit. I came from a government school with no exposure to extra curricular activities and so I thougth padhai bahut kar li ab yeh sab seekhna hai!

Do you remember your dating encounters in college?

To be honest, I didn’t have any hook ups. When I joined college, I was an introvert. The day I joined theatre and modelling, that was the time I started opening up. I became much more extrovert and confident. But my entire focus was on modelling and acting and activities. I was part of NCC also. And I had a good female fan following in college; I even bagged the ‘Handsome Hunk’ title when I graduated (smiles).

I remember one of my friends came up to me once and said, ‘Humari class ki saari ladkiyan aapse milna chahti hai!’ He was from another course. I went there and I met each and every girl. I was shocked ki aisa kya hogaya! But for them I was a super model and an actor. That was a nice moment. Girls used to ask me out and I also had to face some stalking. Woh sab dodge karne mein mehnat lagti thi. There was this girl in the dramatics society and every time I acted with her, she would get nervous. One day she told me, ‘I like you and I get very nervous’ and I said, ‘Come on, don’t do this!’.

Are you in touch with any professors?

Yes, I am in touch with one or two professors from days in college. We had one teacher, Vinod Verma, he used to teach English literature. He was into theatre and extra curricular activities as well. When I was doing street theatre, he was a support system for me. We have been in touch since then.

What were your favourite hangout joints around college?

There was a south Indian restaurant and it was our favourite joint. We used to have dosa, idli from there. It was near our college. We would go there very often. Then there was this Chinese food van called Eat Out. Whenever we would perform and win, we would go there. That was our ritual, to eat there with the price money. Eat Out ki bahut yaadein hai. Also Samachaar Apartment market was near by, and we would get there yummy chicken rolls, paneer rolls and egg rolls.

What was your fashion statement, during college, like?

When I joined college, I didn’t know how to dress up. I was really shy, I used to avoid eye contact and people. I used to avoid gatherings and all. But yes, from second year, I became very enthusiastic about everything. At that time, my favourite clothes to wear was a half sleeve T-shirt and jeans.

