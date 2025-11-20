CBFC deletes ‘animal humping visuals’ from Mastiii 4, mutes 3 dialogues before giving A rating

The fourth instalment of sex comedy Masti - titled Mastiii 4 - is all set for release. But the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made some cuts in the film before giving it a certificate for release. According to a report, the cuts include the deletion of an ‘animal humping’ scene and muting some lines of dialogue. Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani on a poster of Mastiii 4.

All the cuts by Censor Boars in Mastiii 4

Bollywood Hungama reported that three dialogues were muted or modified in Mastiii 4, while the word behen (sister) was replaced in one. The word item was similarly replaced in another dialogue, while an alcohol brand’s name was changed in another scene.

But the biggest change in the film was the visual modifications that CBFC asked the makers to do. The Board asked Mastiii 4 makers to delete a 'top angle animal humping visuals' that ran for 9 seconds, and also reduce 30-second-long close visuals of human faces. The context of these scenes was not revealed.

After the makers made the recommended changes, the CBFC passed Mastiii 4 for release with an ‘A’ certificate on 17 November.

About Mastiii 4 and the franchise

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the original cast of Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani. The film is Aftab’s comeback to the big screen after 6 years. Mastiii 4 also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh with cameos from Genelia D’Souza, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri. The film is set to release in theatres on 21 November.

The Masti franchise began in 2004 with Indra Kumar's Masti, a sleeper hit that grossed ₹34 crore at the box office. Apart from Aftab, Vivek, and Ritesh, the film also starred Ajay Devgn and Lara Dutta. The sequel, Grand Masti, released in 2013 was an even bigger hit, earning over ₹150 crore worldwide. The third part - Great Grand Masti - was released in 2016, but was not a hit.