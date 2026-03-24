Emotional Celina Jaitly misses her twins on their 14th birthday, pens note: Never imagined I wouldn't hear your voices…

"A mother goes through so much to bring her children into this world, to nurture them, to love them every single day… just like my mother did for me. Today, I feel that truth in every breath I take. I would do everything all over again a million times just have you placed in my arms again…." she added.

Celina shared pictures featuring herself and her sons in their growing-up years. In her note, she wrote, "#HappyBirthday. Happy 14th, my darling Winston & Viraaj. I never imagined that I would not be able to be there… that I would not have heard your voices or seen your faces for so many months leading up to your 14th birthday."

Actor Celina Jaitly penned a long note as she missed her twin sons--Winston and Viraaj-- on their 14th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Celina wrote how she never imagined that she wouldn't be able to hear their voices or see their faces "for so many months leading up to your 14th birthday."

Celina calls all her sons her highest achievements "Winston, Viraaj, Arthu & Shamsher, you will always be my greatest treasures & my highest achievements in life. God blessed me with the privilege of being your mother & I will carry that blessing with pride, no matter where I am. Winston & Viraaj, thank you for choosing me to be your mama. I am so deeply proud of you for your kindness, your compassion, your love, your beautiful sense of humour, and the incredible young men you are becoming," continued her note.

Celina sent letters, gifts on her sons' birthday Celina wrote that she hopes her letters and gifts reach them on their birthday. "I hope this message travels across every distance. I hope the universe allows our hearts to connect today. My love will reach you. My prayers will reach you. I hope you receive my letters & my gifts that I sent you. I hope I will get to see you today & speak to you today," she added.

She added that everything she has been doing "is for our future so that we can be together again as a family." "Remember this always, your lives are limitless. Everything you dream of, you can achieve. Whatever goodness life gives you, pass it on. Until mama holds you again… be safe, be strong & know that everything I am doing is for our future so that we can be together again as a family. Mama loves you beyond this world," concluded her note.

About Celina's family, her domestic violence case Celina got married to Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2010. They have three sons – twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, died due to a heart condition.

In November 2025, she filed a case against Peter, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She sought ₹50 crore and other sums in lieu of her loss. The case was filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court, Mumbai. Celina alleged that the abuse began soon after their wedding.