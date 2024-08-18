Celina Jaitly recalls man flashing private parts when she was a kid: 'Boys started to wait outside my school...'

Actor Celina Jaitly has shared some incidents from her childhood and growing up years when she had stones thrown at her and was catcalled. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Celina shared a picture of herself when she was in class 6 and revealed how a man ‘flashed’ her at that age. She also shared that she was blamed for whatever unpleasant situation she had to face. Her post comes days after the rape and murder of a doctor inside a Kolkata hospital. (Also Read | Celina Jaitly on her most trolled photograph: I was in utter disbelief when I saw the comments) Celina Jaitly shared a note on Instagram.

Celina recalls getting catcalled

Celina captioned her post, "THE VICTIM IS ALWAYS AT FAULT: In this pic I was in 6th grade only when boys from a nearby university started to wait outside my school. They would follow the school rickshaw making catcalls all the way home everyday. I pretended not to notice them and few days later because of that they started throwing stones at me in the middle of the road to get my attention. Not one bystander batted an eye."

Celina shares a man flashed her his private parts

She added, "I was told by a teacher: It was because I was 'too westernised and did not wear loose clothes and did not tie my hair in two braids with oil it was my fault!' It was also at this age when a man first flashed his private parts to me while waiting for the school rickshaw in the morning. For many years I blamed myself for this incident which I kept to myself running the words of the teacher again and again in my mind that it was MY FAULT!"

When wire of her scooty’s brakes were cut

"In 11th grade I still remember they cut the wire of my scooty’s brakes because I was not acknowledging the university boys who heckled and called me rude names & left lewd notes on my scooty. My male class mates got scared for me and told our teachers. My class teacher called me and told me, 'You come across as a FORWARD type of girl, riding a scooty and wearing jeans to extra classes with short open hair that’s why boys think you are of a loose character'. It was always my fault," Celina continued.

When some boys passed derogatory remarks on her grandfather

"I still remember that day jumping off my scooty to save myself because of my brake wires being cut off. I was hurt badly and yet it was my fault. My Scooty was damaged I was both physically and psychologically hurt. I was told it was MY FAULT! My retired Colonel Grandfather who fought two wars for our country had to take to escorting me back n forth to school… I still remember those boys who chased me even damaging my scooty they also passed derogatory remarks on my retired colonel grandfather making fun of him," she said further.

"Nana stood and stared at them and then he turned away shook his head and I could read his face as he walked away with me. His disgust at the very people he laid his life on line for. It’s time to stand up and ask for our right to be protected WE ARE NOT AT FAULT ! HOW MANY OF YOU GIRLS RELATE? #kolkatadoctordeath #kolkata #womensrights #celinajaitly," concluded her note.