Celina Jaitly says some of her Instagram reels have more views than films: ‘I’m here to stay’

Actor Celina Jaitly has penned a strong note on her X account highlighting ageism in the industry. The actor, 43, said how she was told that after the age of 39, a female actor ‘begins to fade’. Celina clapped back at these comments and said that she is here to stay. (Also read: Celina Jaitly supports ban on Pakistani actors: ‘They benefit from our industry but remain silent about terrorism') Celina Jaitly slammed the ageism that exists in the film industry.

Celina's post

Sharing a picture of herself on X, Celina began in the caption, “They said recently to me — after 39, a woman begins to fade in this industry. I was told, ‘You may look 27, but the digits matter.’ Well, here’s my response, watch those digits, because they will be great. Some of my Instagram reels have more views than their full-length films at the box office. With reels having reached to phenomenal- 30 Million views…”

‘Motherhood didn’t pause my journey’

She went on to add, “Dear Men and women remember you have NOT been sidelined by age; Personally speaking I’ve been sharpened by experience. Motherhood didn’t pause my journey, it empowered it. Every challenge, every reinvention, has only made me stronger. I’m not done, I’ve only just begun. I’m evolving, I’m rising, and I’m here to stay. Stronger. Bolder. Unstoppable. I will bring my own chair to the table where there are none for me !!!”

Celina made her acting debut in the 2003 Bollywood thriller Janasheen. In the next few years, she went on to star in several films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Heyy Babyy, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You. Celina has 6.2 lakh followers on her Instagram account, where she often shares reels of her makeup and vacations.

In 2011, she married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. She gave birth to twin boys Winston and Viraaj in 2012. Celina and Peter became parents to second set of twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017.