Chandrachur Singh files FIR against relatives, alleges grandfather's will was forged to deny father inheritance
Chandrachur Singh has filed FIR against his aunt and two cousins alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deprive his father of his inheritance.
Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deprive his father of his inheritance.
Signature of grandfather forged
In his complaint filed at Rorawar police station on Friday, Singh alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, a prominent landowner of Jalalpur village on the outskirts of Aligarh, was forged in 1997 when he was critically ill and allegedly not in a position to sign documents.
Singh alleged that his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members forged the signature on the will, depriving his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, of his inheritance rights.
According to the complaint, Captain Baldev Singh was not present in Aligarh when the will was allegedly executed. His other uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had died before Harender Pal Singh, he said.
The actor further alleged that a large portion of the prime properties inherited under the disputed will was subsequently sold over the years.
Chandrachur Singh filed FIR against relatives
Talking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had collected sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations. He also said that after lodging the FIR, he recorded his statement with the police.
The dispute had come to light last year, when Gaytri Devi had rejected the allegations as false and accused Chandrachur of trying to falsely implicate her. She had also maintained that the will was genuine.
Chandrachur's father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.
Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation into the allegations.
About Chandrachur Singh
Chandrachur Singh made his acting debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, which was bankrolled by Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited. He went on to appear alongside Tabu in the critically acclaimed film Maachis, directed by Gulzar. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the film.
Later, he appeared in several films as a leading actor, including Betaabi, Dil Kya Kare and Silsila Hai Pyar Ka, but they failed to make a mark at the box office.
However, his other films, including Josh, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and Kya Kehna (2000), opposite Preity Zinta, were successful. After his initial successes, his career went through a low phase after he suffered a shoulder injury.
He tried to make a comeback in 2012 with the multi-starrer film Chaar Din Ki Chandni, but the film received a mixed response. In 2020, he made his big acting comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar crime drama series Aarya, opposite Sushmita Sen.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.