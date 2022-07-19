Charu Asopa reacts to Rajeev Sen's comment about her playing the ‘victim card’: 'Everything will be unfolded soon'

Television actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen have been making headlines amid their messy divorce. In a new interview, Charu has talked about her bond with Sushmita Sen. Charu also reacted to Rajeev's accusations claiming that she is using a ‘victim card’ for her advantage. Also Read: Charu Asopa says people think her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen is ‘wrong’

Charu and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. While Charu has said that Rajeev doesn't give his family any time, Rajeev has accused her of lying about her first marriage and hiding it from him. Charu, who has shared multiple videos on her vlog talking about her divorce, has also been accused by Rajeev for playing the ‘victim card’. Charu and Rajeev also have a daughter named Ziana, whom they welcomed in 2021.

In a new interview with ETimes, Charu Asopa opened up about her equation with Sushmita Sen. She said, “Sushmita didi is a wonderful person inside out – she is a wonderful actor and an even better human being. She has always been extremely welcoming to me since the beginning and I will always cherish the bond she and I share. Few bonds are meant to be cherished for life and my relationship with her is one of love adulation and immense respect.”

Charu also reacted to Rajeev’s accusation of her using the victim card for her advantage. She said, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time. Soon everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what.”

Charu has appeared in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, and many more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON